Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
13:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Eric Frank (Builder) HENDRIE

Eric Frank (Builder) HENDRIE Notice
HENDRIE Eric Frank (Builder) (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, after a short illness, at the Western General Hospital, on Friday, March 8, 2019. Eric, much loved husband of Lorraine, loving dad to Mark, Cheryl and Paul and adored grandad to Sophia, Kai, Sienna and Mia. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, March 25, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. No flowers please, but donations can be given if desired, in aid of the Maggie's Centre.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 18, 2019
