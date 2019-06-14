Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eric BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric BROWN

Notice Condolences

Eric BROWN Notice
BROWN Eric (East Linton)
Peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice on Friday, June 7, 2019, Eric, a loving husband to the late Marion, a cherished dad to Karen, Tracy and Stephen. Devoted grandfather of Ryan and father-in-law to Faruk and Stephen. Eric will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A service will take place at Seafield Crematorium on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. A collection in memory of Eric will be taken for Marie Curie Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.