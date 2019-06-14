|
BROWN Eric (East Linton)
Peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice on Friday, June 7, 2019, Eric, a loving husband to the late Marion, a cherished dad to Karen, Tracy and Stephen. Devoted grandfather of Ryan and father-in-law to Faruk and Stephen. Eric will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A service will take place at Seafield Crematorium on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. A collection in memory of Eric will be taken for Marie Curie Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 14, 2019
