BLEAKLEY Elma (nee Moodie) (Loanhead)
Peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, aged 81, Elma, much loved wife of Jimmy, beloved mum of Libby, William, James and Andrew and loving granny. A burial service will take place at Loanhead (Old) Cemetery, on Thursday, February 21, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. No black ties please. Flowers if desired, to Porteous Funeral Directors, 91 Clerk Street, Loanhead, EH20 9RE, T. 0131 448 1699.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 18, 2019
