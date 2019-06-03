|
McSORLEY
Ellen (nee Kadobinskyj) (Juniper Green / Oxgangs)
Peacefully, at the Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, on May 28, 2019, Ellen, aged 90 years, loving mum of Ellen, Michael, Elizabeth and Peter and loved mother-in-law, auntie, granny and great-granny of the family. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Saturday, June 8, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. No flowers please, a donation towards the Marie Curie Hospice will be taken at the crematorium.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 3, 2019
