Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
13:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
STODDART Ellen Jane Brunton (Silverknowes)
Peacefully, after a short illness at Ferryfield House, Ellen, beloved mum to Hazel, Alan, Ian and David and mother-in-law to Lesley and Linda. Devoted granny to Michael, Pamela, Steven, Alison and Jessica and adopted granny to Karen, Laura, Kevin and Dayle, great-granny to Lauren and GG to Zak, Josh and Lori. A funeral service to celebrate Ellen's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, July 9, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 3, 2019
