DAVIS Ellen
(nee Raeburn) (Bellevue)
Suddenly but peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, Ellen,
aged 89 years, dearly loved wife of the late David, much loved mum to Lindsey and mother-in-law to Michael, sister of Pat and the late Isa and George,
a loving grandmother to Marc, Jamie, Rachel and Megan. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, March 19, at 10.30 am, to which all family and friends are warmly invited.
Family flowers only, please.
Enquiries to Scotmid 0131 555 5550.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 12, 2019
