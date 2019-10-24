Home

SKINNER Ella (nee Lunn) (Liberton, Edinburgh) Peacefully, at Whitecraigs Care Home, on October 20, 2019, Ella, beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of John and Elizabeth, adored granny of Kathryn, Laura, Graeme, Liam and Shonagh and great-granny of Ayla and Finlay. Funeral service will be held at the Linn Crematorium, Lainshaw Drive, Glasgow, G45 9SP, on Monday, October 28, at 11.45 am. All welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 24, 2019
