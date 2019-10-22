Home

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
14:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Peacefully, at Ferryfield House, Edinburgh, on October 16, 2019, Betty, devoted wife of the late Jimmy, beloved mum of Elizabeth, dear mother-in-law to Jackie, loving grandmother of Ashley and Gareth and proud great-grandmother of Seren and Isla. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, at 2.30 pm, at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, to which all are invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations may be made on retiral in aid of the Rowan Ward, Ferryfield House if desired.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 22, 2019
