TIMSON
Elizabeth (Betty) Young
(Edinburgh / Gullane)
Suddenly but peacefully, in the loving care of Marian House Care Home, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Maurice, much loved mum to Moyra and the late Alison, adored grandma to Rachael and Christopher, loving great-grandma to Chloe. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations to Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 2, 2019