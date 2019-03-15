|
SILVER Elizabeth (nee Job) (South Queensferry)
At her home surrounded by her family, on Friday, March 8, 2019, Betty, aged 88 years, beloved wife of the late Charles McDonald and the late Bill Silver, loving mum of Ian, George, Carol and Jill, devoted granny and great-granny of the family, a much loved sister and auntie. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, March 20, at
2 pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only, please. A retiral collection will take place in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 15, 2019
