Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00
St Andrews RC Church
Ravelston
Interment
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:30
Mount Vernon Cemetery
ROBERTSON Elizabeth (Betty) (Edinburgh) On August 6, 2019, in the wonderful care of the Cramond Residence, our much loved friend Betty (nee Doull), aged 97 years, loving wife of the late Jimmy (James) and dear mother of the late Kenneth. Mass at St Andrews RC Church, Ravelston, on Monday, August 12, at 11 am, followed by an interment in Mount Vernon Cemetery, at approximately 12.30 pm. Betty requested that you wear some bright colour in your clothing please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 8, 2019
