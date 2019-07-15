Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth O'DONNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth (Betty) O'DONNELL

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth (Betty) O'DONNELL Notice
O'DONNELL Elizabeth (Betty) (Penicuik)
Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the Western General Hospital, on July 10, 2019. Betty, loving wife of the late Peter, much loved mum of Susan, Ricky, Louise and Tracy. Adored 'wee gran' to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, July 19, at 2 pm. All welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired, to Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.