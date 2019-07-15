|
|
|
O'DONNELL Elizabeth (Betty) (Penicuik)
Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the Western General Hospital, on July 10, 2019. Betty, loving wife of the late Peter, much loved mum of Susan, Ricky, Louise and Tracy. Adored 'wee gran' to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, July 19, at 2 pm. All welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired, to Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 15, 2019