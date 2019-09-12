Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Bette" (Telford) STEWART

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth "Bette" (Telford) STEWART Notice
STEWART Elizabeth (Bette) (nee Telford) (Leith)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on September 6, 2019, aged 79. Beloved wife of the late James (Jimmy), much loved mum of Terry and Jayne, loving granny and nana to Amy, Sarah, Casey and Taylor and sister to Jimmy and the late Margaret Sadly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, September 19, at 10 am, all welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.