STEWART Elizabeth (Bette) (nee Telford) (Leith)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on September 6, 2019, aged 79. Beloved wife of the late James (Jimmy), much loved mum of Terry and Jayne, loving granny and nana to Amy, Sarah, Casey and Taylor and sister to Jimmy and the late Margaret Sadly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, September 19, at 10 am, all welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 12, 2019