Elizabeth (nee Kerr) (Liz) DOW

Peacefully, at The Royal Victoria Hospital, on August 9, 2019, Liz, beloved partner of Matt, much loved mum of Douglas, Jacqueline, Kenneth and Scott, dear mother-in-law to Lisa and Nicky, loving nana to Darren, Andrew, Graham, Jordan, Sophie and Yazmin, loved twin sister to Margaret and loved auntie to Keith and Lucia. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, August 23, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome, family flowers only please, a collection will be taken after the service in aid of The British Lung Foundation
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 19, 2019
