MOFFAT Elizabeth (Betty) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, with her devoted family by her side. Betty (late of Jenners), wife of the late Tam, special partner of John Webster, best friend and beloved mother of Pamela and Kevin, mother-in-law of Robert and precious grandma of Louis, Brodie and Joseph, loved sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend to many. Funeral at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, June 11, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. A donation may be made on retiral in aid of Marie Curie Hospice. Please wear a hint of pink.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 6, 2019
