|
|
|
McLEISH
Elizabeth (Betty) (nee Waugh) (Roslin / Loanhead)
Peacefully, at Midlothian Community Hospital, on October 8, 2019. Betty, dearly beloved wife of the late Alex, much loved mum of Shirley, loved granny of Michelle, loved great-granny Betty of Jay and Konnor and a dear friend to many. Funeral service at Roslin Parish Church, on Wednesday, October 16, at 12.45 pm, thereafter interment at Glencorse Cemetery, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made at the church in aid of Midlothian Community Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 11, 2019