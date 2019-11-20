|
McIVOR
Elizabeth (Betty) (formerly Ferguson) (Dalkeith)
Suddenly but peacefully, at home, on November 5, 2019. Betty, dearly loved wife of the late Jack McIvor, much loved mother of Roderick, John, Colin and proud granny of her six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Respected and loved by all the family. Funeral service to take place at St Nicholas Buccleuch Church, Dalkeith, on Wednesday, November 27, at 12.30 pm, followed by a cremation at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 20, 2019