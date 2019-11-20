Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:30
St Nicholas Buccleuch Church
Dalkeith
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
13:30
Mortonhall Crematorium
Pentland Chapel
Elizabeth "Betty" (Ferguson) McIVOR

Elizabeth "Betty" (Ferguson) McIVOR Notice
McIVOR
Elizabeth (Betty) (formerly Ferguson) (Dalkeith)
Suddenly but peacefully, at home, on November 5, 2019. Betty, dearly loved wife of the late Jack McIvor, much loved mother of Roderick, John, Colin and proud granny of her six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Respected and loved by all the family. Funeral service to take place at St Nicholas Buccleuch Church, Dalkeith, on Wednesday, November 27, at 12.30 pm, followed by a cremation at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 20, 2019
