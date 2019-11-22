|
McGHIE
Elizabeth (Betty) (Danderhall)
Peacefully, at home with her family on November 13, 2019, much loved wife of the late John, loving mum of Anne and Helen, devoted gran of Lynne and Lewis, proud mother-in-law of the late John, dearly loved aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt. Betty will be sorely missed by all her family and many friends who are invited to her cremation at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, November 27, at 11 am.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 22, 2019