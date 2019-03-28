|
|
|
McEWING
Elizabeth
(nee Erskine) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully at home, on
March 26, 2019, Elizabeth, loving wife of the late John, much loved mother of Elizabeth, John, David and Moira, loving nana to her eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Requiem Mass to be held at St John The Evangelist Church, Portobello, on Wednesday, April 3, at 10 am, thereafter to Portobello Cemetery, at 11.15 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited to attend both services. Enquiries to Scotmid:
0131 669 7401.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 28, 2019
