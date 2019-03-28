Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00
St John The Evangelist Church
Portobello
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:15
Portobello Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth McEWING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth (Erskine) McEWING

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth (Erskine) McEWING Notice
McEWING
Elizabeth
(nee Erskine) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully at home, on
March 26, 2019, Elizabeth, loving wife of the late John, much loved mother of Elizabeth, John, David and Moira, loving nana to her eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Requiem Mass to be held at St John The Evangelist Church, Portobello, on Wednesday, April 3, at 10 am, thereafter to Portobello Cemetery, at 11.15 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited to attend both services. Enquiries to Scotmid:
0131 669 7401.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.