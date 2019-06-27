Home

Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully, with family by her side at Raith Manor Care Home, Kirkcaldy on Friday, 21st June, 2019, Betty (nee Young), aged 87 years formerly of Kinghorn. Beloved wife of the late Andrew, much loved mother of Ian, Beth, Andrew, Margaret and Robert, also a devoted gran and great-gran. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Wednesday, 3rd July, at 1.30 p.m.,to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 27, 2019
