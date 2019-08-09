Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00
Loanhead Parish Church
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30
Loanhead New Cemetery
Hunter Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth MATHESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth (Betty) MATHESON

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth (Betty) MATHESON Notice
MATHESON Elizabeth (Betty) (Loanhead)
After a short illness on August 2, 2019, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, Betty, dearly beloved wife of Hamilton (Matt), much loved mum of Edith, loved granny of Joseph and Alexander, dear mother-in-law of Chris and a dear sister of the family. Funeral service at Loanhead Parish Church on Wednesday, August 14, at 10 am, thereafter interment at Loanhead New Cemetery (Hunter Avenue), at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, can be made at the church door after the service in aid of Macmillan.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.