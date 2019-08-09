|
MATHESON Elizabeth (Betty) (Loanhead)
After a short illness on August 2, 2019, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, Betty, dearly beloved wife of Hamilton (Matt), much loved mum of Edith, loved granny of Joseph and Alexander, dear mother-in-law of Chris and a dear sister of the family. Funeral service at Loanhead Parish Church on Wednesday, August 14, at 10 am, thereafter interment at Loanhead New Cemetery (Hunter Avenue), at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, can be made at the church door after the service in aid of Macmillan.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 9, 2019