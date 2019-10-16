|
KANE Elizabeth (Bessie) (Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, at Newbyres Care Home, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Bessie, much loved wife of the late George Kane, loving mum to Helen, John, Danny, Rena, Anne, Frank and the late George, cherished granny, great-granny, baba and dear mother-in-law. A Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady of Consolation RC Church, Bonnyrigg on Wednesday, October 23, at 12 noon, thereafter to Dalkeith Cemetery arriving at approximately 1.15 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations may be given after the service in aid of Newbyres Care Home. A bus will be in attendance from Our Lady of Consolation RC Church at
12.45 pm, going to Dalkeith Cemetery and then back to Bonnyrigg Masonic Club. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 16, 2019