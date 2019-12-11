|
|
|
HUNNAM Elizabeth Ann (Port Seton)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Friday, December 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, Ann, loving mum of Ruth, John and Alastair, devoted gran of Jo and Ellie and auntie of Linda. A burial will take place at Prestonpans Cemetery, on Tuesday, December 17, at 11 am, followed by a Thanksgiving Service at Musselburgh Congregational Church, at 12 noon. Family flowers only, please. Feel free to wear bright colours.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 11, 2019