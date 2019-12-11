Home

Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00
Prestonpans Cemetery
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00
Musselburgh Congregational Church
HUNNAM Elizabeth Ann (Port Seton)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Friday, December 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, Ann, loving mum of Ruth, John and Alastair, devoted gran of Jo and Ellie and auntie of Linda. A burial will take place at Prestonpans Cemetery, on Tuesday, December 17, at 11 am, followed by a Thanksgiving Service at Musselburgh Congregational Church, at 12 noon. Family flowers only, please. Feel free to wear bright colours.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 11, 2019
