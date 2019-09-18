|
HAY Elizabeth (nee Wilkie) (Edinburgh /Crook of Devon)
Very suddenly, at Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on September 14, 2019, Liz, much loved and loving wife of Gavin, devoted mum to Jack, cherished daughter of Bob and the late Liz, sister of Iain, much loved sister-in-law, aunty and great-aunty and great friend to many. Funeral service to take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Tuesday, September 24, at 11 am, to which all are invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations may be made to British Heart Foundation. Bright colours welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 18, 2019