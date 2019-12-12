Home

GRAHAM Elizabeth (Saughton)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Betty, beloved wife of the late George, loving mum of Gordon, Colin, Caroline and Elizabeth, proud granny and great-grandma to the family. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, December 19, at 9 am, to which all are welcome. There will be an opportunity to make a donation in aid of the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 12, 2019
