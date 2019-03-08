|
|
|
DUNCAN Elizabeth (Betty) (nee Ramsay) (Coillesdene / Portobello)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on February 25, 2019, Betty, beloved wife of the late Bobby, dearly loved mum of Wilma and James, much loved granny, great-granny and mother-in-law. Funeral service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, March 14, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. A collection will be taken on retiral of the service in aid of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland. Enquiries to Scotmid 0131 669 7401.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More