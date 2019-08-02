Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth CLARK

Notice

Elizabeth CLARK Notice
CLARK Elizabeth (Aberdeen)
The family of the late Elizabeth (May) Clark would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind and thoughtful messages of sympathy and flowers following the recent loss of their dearly loved mum. Thank you to those who were able to attend the funeral and for the generous donations received on behalf of the Royal Osteoporosis Society. Thanks also to Cameron of McKay & Innes Funeral Directors for his dignity, support and compassion throughout.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.