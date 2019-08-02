|
|
|
CLARK Elizabeth (Aberdeen)
The family of the late Elizabeth (May) Clark would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind and thoughtful messages of sympathy and flowers following the recent loss of their dearly loved mum. Thank you to those who were able to attend the funeral and for the generous donations received on behalf of the Royal Osteoporosis Society. Thanks also to Cameron of McKay & Innes Funeral Directors for his dignity, support and compassion throughout.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 2, 2019