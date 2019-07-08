|
|
|
CATLEUGH Elizabeth (Airds Drive, Dumfries, formerly of Limeylands Road, Ormiston)
On June 29, 2019, peacefully, at the Alexandra Unit, Dumfries Infirmary, Elizabeth Catleugh (nee Wise), of Airds Drive, Dumfries, formerly of Limeylands Road, Ormiston, beloved wife of John, dearly loved mother of Craig, Hazel and Heather, much loved nana of Shannon, Cameron, Tegan and Sienna and a dear sister. Service at Ormiston Parish Church, on Wednesday, July 17, at 12 noon, thereafter to West Byres Cemetery. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Marie Curie Nurses can be given at the service in memory of Elizabeth.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 8, 2019