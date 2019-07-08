Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00
Ormiston Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth CATLEUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth CATLEUGH

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth CATLEUGH Notice
CATLEUGH Elizabeth (Airds Drive, Dumfries, formerly of Limeylands Road, Ormiston)
On June 29, 2019, peacefully, at the Alexandra Unit, Dumfries Infirmary, Elizabeth Catleugh (nee Wise), of Airds Drive, Dumfries, formerly of Limeylands Road, Ormiston, beloved wife of John, dearly loved mother of Craig, Hazel and Heather, much loved nana of Shannon, Cameron, Tegan and Sienna and a dear sister. Service at Ormiston Parish Church, on Wednesday, July 17, at 12 noon, thereafter to West Byres Cemetery. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Marie Curie Nurses can be given at the service in memory of Elizabeth.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.