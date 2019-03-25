|
|
|
CAMERON Elizabeth (Betty) (Kirkliston)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on March 15, 2019, Betty, aged 87 years, beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Douglas, Neil and Heather, dearly loved granny to Laura, Louise, Ailsa, Amy, Clare and Stephen, adored great-granny to Emmie, much loved mother-in-law to Josie, Catherine and Archie. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, March 29, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 25, 2019
