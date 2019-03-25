Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth CAMERON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth (Betty) CAMERON

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth (Betty) CAMERON Notice
CAMERON Elizabeth (Betty) (Kirkliston)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on March 15, 2019, Betty, aged 87 years, beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Douglas, Neil and Heather, dearly loved granny to Laura, Louise, Ailsa, Amy, Clare and Stephen, adored great-granny to Emmie, much loved mother-in-law to Josie, Catherine and Archie. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, March 29, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.