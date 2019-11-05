|
|
|
WALKER Elizabeth (Betty) (Slateford, Edinburgh)
Daughter Elizabeth and family would like to thank everyone for attending Betty's funeral, all their kindness and support and total of £300 collected for Ferryfield House. Thank you to Reverend Jack Holt for the wonderful service. Heartfelt thanks to all those who cared for Betty during his final years, especially Muriel and Peter, carers Julie, Margaret, Jade and Joanne, Dr Wells and colleagues from Slateford Medical Centre, Barry from Omnicare Pharmacy and Leah and Leanne from Ferryfield House.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 5, 2019