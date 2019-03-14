Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00
Innerwick Parish Church
BRODIE Elizabeth (Betty) Beard
(nee Watson)
(Dunbar) Peacefully, at home on Friday, March 8, 2019 surrounded by her family, Betty, beloved wife of the late Robert and a very dear and much loved mum of Ann and Eileen, much loved grannie and great -grannie of all the family.
A funeral service will be held at Innerwick Parish Church, on Tuesday, March 19, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are invited, interment
thereafter at Deer Park Cemetery. Family flowers only please, as donations may be given on retiral in aid of Dunbar Day Centre. Coach picking up from Belhaven Church at 11.20 am, Dunbar Day Centre at 11.25 am, opposite old Post Office at 11.35 am and on Spott Road at Lochend Road Junction, at 11.40 am.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 14, 2019
