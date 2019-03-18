Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor (Elsie) WATSON

Notice Condolences

Eleanor (Elsie) WATSON Notice
WATSON Eleanor (Elsie) (Bonnyrigg / Mayfield)
At the Western General Hospital, on Friday, March 8, 2019, after a long illness bravely borne, Elsie, daughter of the late David and Helen Watson, loving sister of Mara and Danny, auntie, niece and cousin of the family. A service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, March 21, at 12.30 pm. All family and friends are respectfully invited. Sadly missed by all who knew her.
Safe in the arms of Jesus.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.