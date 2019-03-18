|
|
|
WATSON Eleanor (Elsie) (Bonnyrigg / Mayfield)
At the Western General Hospital, on Friday, March 8, 2019, after a long illness bravely borne, Elsie, daughter of the late David and Helen Watson, loving sister of Mara and Danny, auntie, niece and cousin of the family. A service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, March 21, at 12.30 pm. All family and friends are respectfully invited. Sadly missed by all who knew her.
Safe in the arms of Jesus.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 18, 2019
