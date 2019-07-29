|
GILBERTSON Eleanor (Stockbridge)
Peacefully, on July 19, 2019, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Eleanor, beloved wife of Peter, loving mother of Trudy and John, loving sister of Linda, brother-in-law Eddie and late brother Robert, loving gran of Hollye and Keren and loving aunt. Sadly missed by all family and friends. A funeral service to which all are welcome, will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, August 2, at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 29, 2019