Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor GILBERTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor GILBERTSON

Notice Condolences

Eleanor GILBERTSON Notice
GILBERTSON Eleanor (Stockbridge)
Peacefully, on July 19, 2019, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Eleanor, beloved wife of Peter, loving mother of Trudy and John, loving sister of Linda, brother-in-law Eddie and late brother Robert, loving gran of Hollye and Keren and loving aunt. Sadly missed by all family and friends. A funeral service to which all are welcome, will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, August 2, at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.