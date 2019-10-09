Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine LEGGET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine LEGGET

Notice

Elaine LEGGET Notice
LEGGET Elaine (East Craigs)
Elaine's family wish to convey their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers and cards received to mark their recent sad loss. Sincere thanks to Rev Moira McDonald for a lovely service, Emma and staff at Co-op Funeralcare and also the Marriott for catering the funeral tea. Thanks to all who attended the service and kindly contributed to the £450 donation to Maggie's Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.