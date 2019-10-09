|
LEGGET Elaine (East Craigs)
Elaine's family wish to convey their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers and cards received to mark their recent sad loss. Sincere thanks to Rev Moira McDonald for a lovely service, Emma and staff at Co-op Funeralcare and also the Marriott for catering the funeral tea. Thanks to all who attended the service and kindly contributed to the £450 donation to Maggie's Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 9, 2019