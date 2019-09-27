Home

LEGGET Elaine (East Craigs)
Elaine passed away peacefully, on September 24, 2019, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, after a short illness. Beloved eldest daughter of Ethel and Andrew, loving sister to Graham, Maureen, Yvonne and Pauline, sister-in-law to Davy, Derek and Ian, loving auntie to Lauren, Ronny, Brogan and Mitchell and doting great-auntie to Cameron and Findlay. Latterly of Heriot Watt University. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, October 2, at 3.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please. A collection for Maggie's Centre will be taken in memory of Elaine.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 27, 2019
