Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
13:00
The Raeburn
112 Raeburn Place
Stockbridge
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine CUNNINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Anne Gordon CUNNINGHAM

Notice Condolences

Elaine Anne Gordon CUNNINGHAM Notice
CUNNINGHAM Elaine Anne Gordon (nee Macfie) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St Columba's Hospice, Edinburgh. Adored wife of the late Grahame Cunningham, treasured mother to Robert, Grahame, Neil and the late Sarah and proud grandma to Harry, Arthur, Ethan, Hamish and Rowan. Not forgetting mum to Purdey. By her own wish, a private cremation will take place. She will then be laid to rest next to her adored husband Grahame and her treasured daughter Sarah. A celebration of her life will be held at The Raeburn, 112 Raeburn Place, Stockbridge, Edinburgh, EH42 1HG, on Thursday, October 17, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.