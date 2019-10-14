|
CUNNINGHAM Elaine Anne Gordon (nee Macfie) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St Columba's Hospice, Edinburgh. Adored wife of the late Grahame Cunningham, treasured mother to Robert, Grahame, Neil and the late Sarah and proud grandma to Harry, Arthur, Ethan, Hamish and Rowan. Not forgetting mum to Purdey. By her own wish, a private cremation will take place. She will then be laid to rest next to her adored husband Grahame and her treasured daughter Sarah. A celebration of her life will be held at The Raeburn, 112 Raeburn Place, Stockbridge, Edinburgh, EH42 1HG, on Thursday, October 17, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 14, 2019