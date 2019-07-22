Home

PALMER Eileen Mary (Clovenstone)
At Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, on July 17, 2019, after a long battle with cancer, Eileen, aged 65 (formerly of Gala Bingo, Wester Hailes), loving partner of Tam, much loved mum of Darrin and Kevin and devoted nana of Jamie, Ryan, Emma, Ebony, Sophie and the late Darrin. Funeral at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on July 25, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 22, 2019
