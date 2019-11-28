Home

MURRAY Eileen (Calder / Sighthill)
Peacefully, at home on Thursday, November 21, 2019, Eileen, beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved mum to Pamela and Dawn, mother-in-law of John and Paul, proud granny to Brooke and Robyn and a loving sister of Molly.
Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, December 5, at 12 noon, thereafter interment at Mortonhall Cemetery, at 1 pm. All welcome.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 28, 2019
