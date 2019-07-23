|
McILWAINE
Eileen Allanah (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, after a short illness at St Columba's Hospice, on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Allanah, aged 62 years, (Scottish Ambulance Service), beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mum of Kathleen and John, devoted nannie of Aidan and Lucy. A Requiem Mass will be held at St John the Baptist RC Church, Corstorphine, on Thursday, July 25, at 10.30 am, to which all friends are invited. Service thereafter at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, at 12 noon. Allanah will be received into church on Wednesday, at 6 pm. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 23, 2019