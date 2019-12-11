|
PINKMAN Edward (Eddie) (Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, at Erskine House, Edinburgh, on December 7, 2019. Eddie, dearly beloved husband of Helen, much loved dad of Anne, Gillian and Lyndsay, loved grandad, great-grandad and father-in-law and a dear brother of Jim and Agnes, (USA). Funeral Mass at our Lady of Consolation Church, Bonnyrigg, on Wednesday, December 18, at 10 am, thereafter interment at Cockpen New Cemetery, at 11.15 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given at the end of the service in aid of Erskine and Alzheimer Scotland. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 11, 2019