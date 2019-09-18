|
|
|
MEECHAN Edward (Telford)
Peacefully, at Erskine Edinburgh Home, on September 7, 2019, Ted, beloved husband of the late Annie, loving dad to Carol, Yvonne and the late Brenda, much loved grandad to Kirsten, Emma, Laura and Lara, great-grandad to Henry, William and Lily, a loving brother-in-law to Issy, a special uncle to Graeme and Iain and father-in-law to Gordon. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Wednesday, September 25, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if you wish, to Erskine Edinburgh Home.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 18, 2019