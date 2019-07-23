Home

Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
HOWATSON Edward (Eddie) (West Pilton / Drylaw)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on Monday, July, 15, 2019. Eddie, beloved husband of the late Isobel, loving dad to Donna, Eddie, Lesley and John, loving grandad to Charlotte, Iain, Caitlin and Morgan, loving father-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle to the family. Dear brother to the late Margaret, Annie, Samual, William and Cathy. A funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 12.30 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 23, 2019
