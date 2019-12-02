Home

AITKEN Edward (Eddie) (Penicuik)
Very suddenly, at home, on November 21, 2019, aged 79 years, Eddie (ex Edinburgh Airport and National Museum of Scotland), beloved husband of Catherine, doting dad of Sarah and father-in-law of Scott, loving grandfather of Ross, Aimee, Chloe, Charlie and Brodie. Service at Glencorse Cemetery, on Monday, December 9, at 11am, to which all Eddie's friends and those who knew him are invited. Family flowers only please, donations to Bright Sparks.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 2, 2019
