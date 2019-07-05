Home

Pammenter Edna Euphemia (Mildenhall)
Edna Pammenter passed away, after a lengthy illness, at her home, in Beck Row, Suffolk , on June 14, 2019. She will be missed by her loving husband, two sons and daughters-in-law, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A service is to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, July 10, at 12.30 pm, all family and friends are welcome to come and remember her life. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 5, 2019
