MILLER Edna (nee Haggart) (Glen) (Colinton Mains / New Town / Bellevue)
Peacefully, at home, with family, on July 1, 2019, aged 87. Daughter of the late Andrew and Georgina, mother of Callum, Andrew and Rachel, grandmother of Lois, Lachlan and Callum, sister of Andrew and Eric, aunt, stepmother and friend to many. A real character who lived a full and interesting life. She will be sorely missed by all for her individuality and being truly unique. A funeral service to which all are welcome will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Monday July 15 at 2pm. Bright colours to be worn. Family flowers only please.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 10, 2019