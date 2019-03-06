|
|
|
DUNNETT Edith Daphne (nee McEwan) (Hillside) Peacefully, at Belleville Lodge Nursing Home, Edinburgh, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Daphne Dunnett, aged 89 years, much loved by her sons, William and James, their partners Carol and Theodora, her grandchildren Kimberley, Alexandra, Rebecca and Angus and her many friends who will miss her greatly. Funeral service at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, March 16, at 2 pm, to which all friends are invited.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More