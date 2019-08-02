|
|
|
CROMBIE Duncan Peter (Leith / East Craigs)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on July 29, 2019, Duncan, aged 84 years, beloved and loved husband of Molly, devoted father of Moira and partner John, proud grandad "Duncie" to Ryan and partner Natalia and extremely proud great-grandad to Brodie, brother to the late Derry, brother-in-law to Evelyn and Harry, loved uncle and great-uncle to the family. Formerly of Scotsman Publications, PM Lodge Trafalgar 223 and past member at Leith Bowling Club. Duncan will be sorely missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel at 11 am. Family flowers only please, however, there will be a retiral collection in aid of Ward 54 at the Western General Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 2, 2019