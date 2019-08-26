|
|
|
CROMBIE Duncan (Leith / East Craigs)
Molly and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy received during their recent sad loss of Duncan, a much loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Special thanks to everyone on Ward 54, Western General Hospital for their care and attention, to Barclay Medical Practice, to Rev Peter Wood for his comforting service, to W. T. Dunbar & Sons for their efficient and caring funeral arrangements and to all those who paid their last respects at the Lorimer Chapel, Warriston and who so generously donated £408 to Ward 54, WGH.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 26, 2019