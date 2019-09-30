Home

Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
15:00
Warriston Crematorium ,Lorimer Chapel
Douglas RISK

Douglas RISK Notice
RISK Douglas (Renfrew / Aberdeen)
On Friday, September 20, 2019, Douglas Risk, aged 90 years. Much loved husband of the late Elspeth, beloved father of Louise and Neil, father-in-law of Laurence and Alison, dearly loved grampa of Morven, the late Calum, Anya and Ailidh. Retired QA Manager BP/Britoil (Aberdeen), Surveyor Lloyd's Register of Shipping Aberdeen, Glasgow and Trieste, Italy and Chief Engineer Denholm's and BenLine. Enthusiastic member of the Forget Me Notes Choir. Now at peace, after a difficult battle with dementia. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium ,Lorimer Chapel on Monday, October 7, at 3 pm. A retiral donation can be given in aid of Forget Me Notes Choir. No Flowers or black ties, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 30, 2019
