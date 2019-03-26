Resources More Obituaries for Douglas JAMIESON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Douglas JAMIESON

Notice JAMIESON Douglas (Ryehill)

The family of the late Douglas Jamieson would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and floral tributes received during our sad loss of Douglas. Special thanks to Dr Paterson and the district nurses at the Links Medical Centre for all their care and attention they gave to Douglas. Our heartfelt thanks to St Columba's Hospice for their kindness, support and respect, we are truly grateful. Thanks to Chaplin Suzie Stark for her comfort, support and lovely funeral service, to Scotmid Funeral Directors for their professionalism and to all who attended Seafield Crematorium. Donations in aid of St Columba's Hospice came to £840. Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 26, 2019